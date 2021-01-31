7 injured in head-on US highway 62 crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Seven people were inquired in a head-on two car wreck that occurred on US Highway 62 in front of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
All were taken to local hospitals for their injuries, four are in critical condition.
The car that was headed west hydroplaned into a east bound car.
The east bound car was pushed off the roadway.
The passengers of the east bound car were freed from the wreckage by mechanical and non-mechanical means.
Both lanes of the highway were closed for around 90 mins.
