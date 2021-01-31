Heartland churches see increases in in-person services

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - We saw several hundred of people gather in-person at the Connection Point Church in Jackson on Sunday.
The in-person service has grown significantly in the past month or more as COVID numbers have declined some and as vaccinations have arrived.
Senior Pastor Chris Vaught said it’s great to see so many people come back to the church and gather together again.
“They’re seeing some hope at the end of the tunnel. People are starting to come out. Their need in the community and the encouragement they get with gathering with other believers,” Vaught said. “We’re also seeing those coming in now the last couple weeks who have recently been vaccinated. They’ve got more of a relief about being able to come back to church.”
Amber Hunt attends church here as well. She currently has had a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine but still makes sure she makes others feel safe around her.
“There’s still the fact that some people that are against it, so I still try to follow the guidelines, social distancing and wearing a mask, Hunt said. “But it terms of my health, I have relaxed a little bit.”
Connection Point Church still has their cleaning safeguards up and wipe down and sanitize everything before, during and after services and also ask people to wear a mask when they enter the building.
