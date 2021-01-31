First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Today we get the drier but colder backside of Saturday’s rainy weather system. Warmer air that blew in overnight (much of the region warmed into the 50′s!) will be blown off to the west as gusty northwest winds blow in colder air again. Morning temps mainly in the 40s will fall mainly into the 30s by this afternoon. Skies will be mostly overcast….and there could even be a few sprinkles or flurries at times. Some heavier snow showers look to move into our northern counties later this afternoon and evening…so some parts of SE MO and S IL could have some very minor accumulations of snow and briefly slick travel after sunset.