First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

After a dreary weekend, we should start to see improving conditions for the first half of the upcoming week, before arctic air begins to ooze in from the north by late in the week. In the short term, there is still a chance of some light snow or flurries moving through mainly northeastern counties of the area early tonight. Should not be much impact, except perhaps a dusting in Southeast Illinois, especially east of I-57 and north of 13. Otherwise it will stay mainly cloudy and breezy overnight. But on Monday a gradual clearing trend is still advertised moving in from west to east…..although it will remain rather chilly and breezy.
A quick upper ridge moves in for the middle of the week…so slightly milder conditions from about Tuesday thru Thursday. However, by Thursday we may be dealing with clouds and some light rain…and then things could get messy Friday and into Saturday. Models are all now indicating arctic air spilling into the Midwest by the weekend. The devil is in the details…as precip chances and exact temperatures are still very uncertain. But there does appear to be at least a chance of a winter mix about Friday…followed by very cold and dry weather for next weekend.
