A soggy Saturday ahead

Tonight will be cool and cloudy. Your Friday night will be dry, but rain will quickly spread in on Saturday. Morning showers will push through the area, but heavier and more widespread rain will move into the Heartland through the afternoon and evening hours. A few rumbles of thunder still possible with the heavier downpours. The heavy rain will push east by Saturday night, but more precipitation will sink into parts of the Heartland Sunday afternoon and evening. Best chances for Sunday’s rain will be in the eastern half of the Heartland, especially southern Illinois. It could end as a couple snowflakes Sunday night, but no accumulation expected.