Mild winter could lead to more bugs sooner

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This mild winter in the Heartland could have an affect on bugs coming out sooner this year.
Bug Zero Owner Chris Horrell said it has been a mild winter, where there hasn’t been a temperature below the freezing point for five days in a row.
He said a longer freeze will help kill off fleas, however, that’s not the case so far.
“If it stays like this, we’ll probably get some ant calls earlier than typical. Maybe wasp type,” Horrell said. “Anything that’s kind of coming out of a hibernation type state where they will come out a little quicker.”
If it stays mild, Horrell said they will be a little bit busier dealing with the bugs. “Now if we have an early Spring, like if it gets warm here coming up, we’ll get more ant calls,. Ants will start coming out of harborage or wasps over winter may become active a little bit more early. So sometimes there’s an earlier start to your Spring pressure versus whether it’s really cold, maybe it doesn’t start in March timeframe. Being this year, it may start in February.”
He said to help, you can make sure to seal entry points, clear firewood away from the house, as well as, other leaves and weeds that may be up against the home.
