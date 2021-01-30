Jim Gaffigan’s sons part of National Quilt Museum’s School Block Challenge exhibit

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - If you are fan of comedy, then you know Jim Gaffigan, and soon you may know his sons for their art.
Gaffigan posted on Facebook that his sons now have quilt blocks displayed in the National Quilt Museum.
“I had several coworkers who were texting me and were like “have you seen this!?” said Becky Glasby, the Director of Education at the National Quilt Museum.
She woke up to text messages about a post from comedian Jim Gaffigan, announcing two of his sons had quilt blocks displayed in the National Quilt Museum.
“It wasn’t until Jim Gaffigan posted that his two sons had entered a block each into the contest, that we found out we had blocks by somebody everybody knows,” said Glasby.
This year was the museum’s 28th “School Block Challenge,” where students K-12, across the country, create quilted art, compete and have it displayed in the museum.
Two of the participants were Gaffigan’s sons.
She said because of the post, people are now more aware of who they are.
“Some of those comments have been, “Oh wow! I live near there, or I’ve been to the museum,” said Glasby.
Frank Bennett, CEO of the museum, said he can’t believe the attention they have received.
“We’ve noticed in the last 24 hours that that all of our social media following has increased,” said Bennett.
He’s hopeful this helps introduce quilting and arts in way children wouldn’t normally experience.
“A win for Paducah, it’s a win for the museum, and hopefully it ends up with more kids participating in the program,” said Bennett.
“To see it blow up on his social media, and really seeing the response from visitors, other staff, and people just commenting of how many quilters are out there,” said Glasby.
The “School Block Challenge” exhibit is currently displayed for visitors.
