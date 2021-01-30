1 injured in Williamson Co. crash

By Jessica Ladd | January 30, 2021 at 8:13 AM CST - Updated January 30 at 6:09 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a single vehicle crash on Illinois 166 in Williamson County Friday night.

On January 29 at 6:15 p.m., Carmen Colson, 30, of Johnston City, was driving a 2018 Red GMC Terrain south on Illinois 166 near Atlanta Lane in Williamson County.

Colson ran off the road to the right, striking a mailbox then overturned several times.

Colson was ejected from the vehicle and was flown to a regional hospital with life threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed for approximately one hour.

This crash is under investigation and no further information is available.

