First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Shaping up to be a pretty unpleasant weekend, weather-wise….with cold wind, rain and eventually maybe even a few snowflakes. As a deep system approaches today periods of rain are likely….increasing this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will slowly rise through the 40s with increasing southeast winds. A few thundershowers are likely early tonight as the heart of the system moves through, along with gusty southwest winds and briefly warmer temps. Then by Sunday morning cold air will begin to wrap back in from the northwest…and Sunday looks cloudy, chilly and blustery with few rain or snow showers possible at times as the upper level part of the storm moves off to the east.
The week ahead will start off cool and dry…with slowly moderating temps…..but another weather system looks to bring wet and windy weather later in the week. New model runs this morning are trending a bit slower with this system, bringing clouds and rain into the region Thursday night into Friday. It may be cold enough for some sleet or snow to join the mix on Friday, but details are still fuzzy this far out, so stay tuned.
