First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Rain and a few heavier showers or thundershowers will continue into the first half of tonight….before a cold front sweeps in some drier and colder air after midnight. Increasing south winds may actually bring an overnight warming trend….so the Saturday and Sunday official highs will likely be in the middle of the night….as colder conditions will develop tomorrow as clouds and gusty northwest winds bring falling temps. Although it will be drier tomorrow than today, there is still a chance of some light rain or snow developing Sunday afternoon or evening…especially up toward the I-64 area of Southern Illinois.