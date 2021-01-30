FIRST ALERT: Chilly, wet and windy weekend

(KFVS) - It is shaping up to be a pretty unpleasant weekend, weather-wise.
We will experience cold wind, rain and eventually maybe even a few snowflakes.
A few thundershowers are likely early tonight as the heart of the system moves through, along with gusty southwest winds and briefly warmer temps.
Then by Sunday morning cold air will begin to wrap back in from the northwest.
Sunday looks cloudy, chilly and blustery with few rain or snow showers possible at times.
The week ahead will start off cool and dry with slowly moderating temps.
Another weather system will bring wet and windy weather later in the week.
New models show clouds and rain in the region Thursday night into Friday.
It may be cold enough for some sleet or snow to join the mix on Friday.
