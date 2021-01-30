Egyptian Health Dept. reports 16 more COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, January 30. (Source: WALB)
By Jessica Ladd | January 30, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST - Updated January 30 at 1:11 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, January 30.

Saline County

  • Female: 1 in their 40′s, 1 in their 50′s, 1 in their 60′s
  • Male: 1 under the age of 10, 1 in their 20′s, 2 in their 30′s, 1 in their 50′s, 1 in their 70′s, 1 in their 80′s

Gallatin County

  • Male: 1 in their 30′s

White County

  • Female: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 20′s, 2 in their 40′s
  • Male: 1 in their 60′s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,286 lab confirmed positives, including 42 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,565 lab-confirmed positives, including 24 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 449 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation

