Calloway Co. crash sends 3 to hospital

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Friday, January 29, 2021, at approximately 6:15 p.m., the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two vehicle injury collision on Highway 121 South near Murray-Paris Road.
Preliminary investigation has indicated Gayla J. Sullivan was driving a white Cadillac Deville northbound on Highway 121 and Cowan Lynwood was driving a white Ford Expedition northbound on Highway 121.
As Sullivan slowed to make a turn onto Murray-Paris Road, Lynwood failed to slow.
Lynwood’s vehicle struck the back of Sullivan’s vehicle, knocking it off the roadway and into an embankment.
Sullivan, 67, of Hazel, Kentucky, and two passengers of her vehicle, Cody Schueler, 24, of Paris, Tennessee, and Danielle L. Bell, 27, of Murray, Kentucky were all transported by Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries received during the collision.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted on scene by Calloway County FireRescue Department.
