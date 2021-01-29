Southern Illinois high school reacts to athletics being back

VIENNA, IL. (KFVS) - The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) announced Wednesday this week, the return for sports was on for schools who met the Health Departments metrics.
The announcement allows schools that are located in Regions that are under Tier 2 mitigations and Tier 1 mitigations to compete.
Region 5, the Southern Region is in Tier 1.
Vienna Senior Basketball player Quentin Meyers said this about his final season for the Eagles, “I’m excited to play one last season.”
The Vienna Eagles weren’t sure if the basketball season was ever going to happen.
“Cause the news has just been on and off we’re not sure it’s like one day we get good news the next day it’s bad and it’s been pretty good recently,” Meyers said.
With being off the court since last March, this is what Meyers missed most about being out there. “Really winning is everything to me so that’s really what I missed about all of it. Just not being able to go out there and play against people and compete.”
Vienna Athletic Director David Hill said the last few days have been hectic, with all the news that is coming out, regarding High School sports.
“They dropped the ball on us Wednesday at 3:32 in the afternoon. For a season that’s going to start next week. There’s been a lot of pieces that have had to shift in the last 36 hours,” said Hill.
Hill said the teams home games will be broadcasted for the community due to 50 spectators allowed inside the gym.
Meyers said that he is ready for sports to be back. “We’ve been sitting out for 10 months trying to get things going. So I’m excited those things are going to be able to happen. Excited that we’re going to be able to host some things here.”
The IHSA is requiring all indoor sports athletes, with the exception of swimming and diving, gymnastics, to wear a mask while participating.
All coaches will wear a mask on the sidelines.
“We’re really looking for more guidance on a lot of those things. I’m in email chains and text chains And the questions are coming faster than the answers,” said Meyers.
He said its about the Athletes. “It’s really about these kids and the kids that lost so much last year. And lost so far so much this year. And then there still not getting the full experience but some is better than none.”
The senior hooper said he can’t wait for his final season.
“It means everything to me because basketball has been my sport my whole life. I’m really excited to get the opportunity to play. We really take advantage of it and I think it’s just a great thing that we’ll be able to get back out there,” said Meyers.
The Eagles first game is scheduled for Tuesday against Hardin County. The girls begin Thursday against Eldorado.
Each player on the Eagles will receive two tickets per player per home game.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.