Perry Co. Health Dept. hosts first mass Coronavirus vaccination clinic

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland county hit hard by the coronavirus took a major step Friday to get more people vaccinated.
There were a few long lines, but now hundreds of people are now more protected against COVID-19.
The Perry County Health Department and Perry County Memorial Hospital administered 1,170 shots to eligible individuals Friday.
People waiting in line at the Perry Park Center said many are eager to get it.
“We got here about five after 7 a.m., the line was all the way around the building, no place to park,” Shirley Zahner said.
She left and tried again later in the morning since no appointments were required.
“It was a mess, so we decided we weren’t standing in the line for two hours or three or whatever so we went back home,” she said.
Paul Lefler experienced the same thing twice, but by late morning he got his shot without waiting outside.
“Everybody wants to be the first person in line and you know that’s just on the people,” Lefler said.
Zahner said she prefers to have an appointment.
“Schedule appointment for everybody would have been easier and I don’t think as many people would have showed up,” Zahner said.
Health Department Director Sylvia Forester said once the long early morning lines started flowing, they were able to get 200 people vaccinated within an hour.
“It would have taken us months with in-house appointments so holding community clinics like this is very important so we can get a lot of vaccines in more arms and that’s just going to help us get over the pandemic faster,” Forester said.
All in all she calls the vaccination event a success and will evaluate what changes will be made before the next one.
Everyone who received the first dose Friday already have an appointment for a follow up vaccination in February.
