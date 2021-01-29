KSP launches “Pick Three” protocol for new troopers

KSP launches “Pick Three” protocol for new troopers
Kentucky State Police (Source: Don Sniegowski)
By Ashley Smith | January 29, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 4:23 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) has started a new protocol called “Pick Three” in an attempt to keep troopers closer to their home.

New Troopers can select three posts that they would like to service in after graduation, they will be assigned to one of those posts.

Sergeant Michael Murriell, KSP Recruitment Branch Commander, said he thinks the new ‘Pick Three’ option will help with recruitment.

“In the past, a trooper who resided in Eastern Kentucky could potentially land at a Western Kentucky post upon graduation,” said Murriell. “It was definitely a concern of many recruits that we met with. The ability to provide assurance to our new recruits that they won’t have to pack up their families and relocate to the other end of the state will alleviate those concerns.”
Sergeant Michael Murriell, KSP Recruitment Branch Commander

The deadline to submit applications for Cadet Class 101 is March 26, 2021.

They must be submitted to the KSP Recruitment Branch at 919 Versailles Road, Frankfort, KY 40601.

The targeted start date for the class is October 2021.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.