KSP launches “Pick Three” protocol for new troopers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) has started a new protocol called “Pick Three” in an attempt to keep troopers closer to their home.
New Troopers can select three posts that they would like to service in after graduation, they will be assigned to one of those posts.
Sergeant Michael Murriell, KSP Recruitment Branch Commander, said he thinks the new ‘Pick Three’ option will help with recruitment.
The deadline to submit applications for Cadet Class 101 is March 26, 2021.
They must be submitted to the KSP Recruitment Branch at 919 Versailles Road, Frankfort, KY 40601.
The targeted start date for the class is October 2021.
