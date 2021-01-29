Kentucky sees 11 straight days of positivity rate decrease

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear has reported that Kentucky has seen 11 straight days of positivity rate decrease.
“Our declining positivity rate shows that Kentuckians are continuing to make those small sacrifices we’ve been talking about all year in order to protect each other until we get enough vaccines for everyone who wants one,” said Gov. Beshear. “Wearing masks around people from different households, social distancing, washing their hands, staying home when they can and getting tested regularly. It’s the simple things you’re probably sick of hearing about by now that can make the biggest difference as we near the finish line.”
Kentucky had 2,608 reported today, with 57 new deaths.
The positivity rate is 8.75%.
Currently, 1,505 Kentuckians are hospitalized, with 355 in ICUs and 199 on ventilators.
A total of 3,668 people have died in the state.
