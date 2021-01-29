First Alert: Some rain expected this weekend

(KFVS) - Today will likely be the nicest day out of the next few, as windy, cloudy and wet weather moves in for the weekend.
Brian Alworth says clouds will begin to stream in from the southwest overnight, keeping temps from dropping as much, but it should stay dry until about daybreak.
Tomorrow will be cloudy, breezy and cool with periods of rainfall.
There may be a little light rain in the morning, but the heaviest rain looks to move in from the west during the afternoon, and move east across the Heartland late Saturday into Saturday night.
Gusty south winds and a few embedded thundershowers are likely Saturday evening, but severe weather is not expected.
We’ll be on the backside of this system on Sunday with chilly northwest winds, mainly cloudy skies and a small chance of precipitation.
Morning highs near 50 will likely fall during the afternoon and evening.
Beyond Sunday, the first half of next week is looking cool and dry, with another wet and windy storm possible by about next Thursday.
