First Alert Friday Forecast

After a couple of chilly but quiet days, clouds, rain and gusty winds are set to return just in time for the weekend. Clouds will gradually increase overnight, but it should stay dry until about daybreak Saturday. We could see a few light showers here in the there during the morning hours, but the main ‘rain’ event looks like it will move in from the west during the afternoon and evening, along with some gusty south winds. A few thundershowers are possible Saturday evening as well, but we are not currently outlooked for severe storms. Rain should mostly taper off from west to east Saturday night.