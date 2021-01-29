First Alert Friday Forecast

After a couple of chilly but quiet days, clouds, rain and gusty winds are set to return just in time for the weekend. Clouds will gradually increase overnight, but it should stay dry until about daybreak Saturday. We could see a few light showers here in the there during the morning hours, but the main ‘rain’ event looks like it will move in from the west during the afternoon and evening, along with some gusty south winds. A few thundershowers are possible Saturday evening as well, but we are not currently outlooked for severe storms. Rain should mostly taper off from west to east Saturday night.
We’ll be on the backside of this system on Sunday with chilly northwest winds, mainly cloudy skies and a small chance of precipitation. Morning highs in the upper 40s will likely fall during the afternoon and evening. Beyond Sunday, the first half of next week is looking cool and dry, with another wet and windy storm possible by about next Thursday.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.