Egyptian Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 24 new cases
Saline County has four new cases, Gallatin County has one new case, and White County has 19 new cases. (Source: Pexels)
By Ashley Smith | January 29, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 4:37 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department is reporting one new Saline County COVID-19 related death and 24 new COVID-19 cases.

Saline County has four new cases, Gallatin County has one new case, and White County has 19 new cases.

Saline County has had a total of 2,276 lab confirmed positives, with 42 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,560 lab-confirmed positives, with 24 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 448 lab-confirmed positives, with three deaths.

