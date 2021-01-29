Egyptian Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 24 new cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department is reporting one new Saline County COVID-19 related death and 24 new COVID-19 cases.
Saline County has four new cases, Gallatin County has one new case, and White County has 19 new cases.
Saline County has had a total of 2,276 lab confirmed positives, with 42 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,560 lab-confirmed positives, with 24 deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 448 lab-confirmed positives, with three deaths.
