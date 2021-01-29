Cape Girardeau holds mass vaccination clinic at Show Me Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic was held at the Show me Center on Friday, in a continued effort to get the Pfizer vaccine into the bodies of high-risk individuals.
The clinic is a partnership between the Health Department and the Missouri National Guard.
“I think there is a spirit of collaboration and cooperation working together to make the most accessible and available vaccination opportunities for our citizens as possible,” said Health Department Director Jane Wernsman.
She said its strong partnerships and community help that makes Cape County number one in vaccination distribution.
“A very humbling and very good feeling to know that #1 we’ve been able to receive the vaccine in the first place. And actually, be able to put it into people’s arms in the second place,” said Captain Drew Gallucci.
He is in charge of the vaccination team and said the National Guard was ready to volunteer its services to the public.
“We assist with the set-up of the event. So, whether that’s preparation of the area and we go through multiple areas. Whether that’s setting up traffic cones, stands, the process to get everyone through the lines,” said Gallucci.
There are three different stations for individuals who are coming in to get their dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
- There is a station for filling out paperwork.
- Then a station to receive a dose of the Pfzier vaccine from a registered nurse.
- The last station is a watching station. Where you wait least 15 minutes to be monitored, making sure you do not have any side effects.
“Today before they leave, they are given an informational slip telling them what vaccine they’ve received, what side effects to watch for. Those sorts of things as well as a return appointment time and date,’ said Wernsman.
With more than 2000 people set to be vaccinated today, each will have to return right back here in three weeks.
“We’re scheduled for our second dose clinic on February 19th,” said one vaccine recipient.
The mass vaccination clinic closed Friday evening at 6 p.m.
