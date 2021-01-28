Sen. Hawley reintroduces duck boat safety legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Josh Hawley reintroduced legislation to improve the safety of duck boats following the 2018 tragedy on Table Rock Lake.
It’s cosponsored by Senator Roy Blunt.
The legislation would authorize previously-outlined National Transportation Safety Board recommendations, including requiring the use of life jackets and making all operating duck boats more buoyant in case of emergency flooding.
In December 2020, the bill passed unanimously by the Senate and the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.
In July 2018, 17 people died when a duck boat sank on Table Rock Lake.
According to the NTSB, the duck boat sank in Table Rock Lake during a thunderstorm when winds of more than 70 miles-per-hour were registered by a nearby vessel.
