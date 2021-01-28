4,191 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting 4,191 new COVID-19 cases in the state.
There were 103 new COVID-19 related deaths.
In total, the state is reporting 1,116,372 cases, including 19,067 deaths.
The seven-day statewide positivity from January 21–27, 2021 is 4.3%.
1,293,075 COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to providers.
Also, around 496,100 doses have been set aside for long-term care facilities in the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program, for a total of 1,789,175 doses.
IDPH is reporting that a total of 829,488 vaccines have been administered, including 131,284 for long-term care facilities.
On Jan. 27, a total of 55,865 doses were administered, The 7-day rolling daily average of vaccines administered is 36,728 doses.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.