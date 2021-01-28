Mo. Gov. Parson to hold news conference on new Office of Childhood

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will hold a news conference on the new Office of Childhood.
It will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 28.
The governor announced the new office during his State of the State Address on Wednesday.
Joining him for the news conference will be Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven, Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams and Department of Social Services Acting Director Jennifer Tidball.
