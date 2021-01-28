Man arrested in Marion, Ill. in connection to U.S. Capitol riot

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in southern Illinois in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6.
Mathew Capsel, 27, is facing federal charges of:
- Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and knowingly engages in any act of physical violence against any person or property in any restricted building or grounds; or attempts or conspires to do so
- Forcibly assaulted resisted, opposed, impeded, intimidated, or interfered with any any officer or employee of the United States or of any agency in any branch of the United States Government (including any member of the uniformed services) while engaged in or on account of the performance of official duties
- Committed or attempted to commit any act to obstruct, impede, or interfere with law enforcement officer lawfully engaged in the lawful performance of his official duties incident to and during the commission of a civil disorder which in any way or degree obstructs, delays, or adversely affects commerce or the movement of any article or commodity in commerce or the conduct or performance of any federally protected function
According to Nathan Stump with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois, Capsel was arrested on Tuesday evening in Marion.
Court documents state Capsel’s former neighbor submitted screenshots of Capsel’s Facebook account to authorities and reported seeing multiple videos of Capsel “on the frontline of the riot and breach.”
A friend of Capsel’s on social media also sent screenshots of Capsel’s Facebook posts to the FBI, according to court documents.
The video appeared to show Capsel fighting against National Guardsmen trying to hold the line with riot shields.
Investigators say they were able to identify Capsel in a TikTok video he posted by his clothing and tattoos.
