IHSA releases sports schedule
IHSA (Source: IHSA)
By Adam King | January 27, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST - Updated January 27 at 6:27 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The IHSA has announced its plan for all sports this spring.

Basketball practice will begin immediately with games beginning after seven practices.

Football can begin on March 3rd with the first games being played March 19th.

There will be no state tournament for either Football or Basketball.

Many other sports can begin in March including Boys soccer as well as volleyball.

The 2021 Spring IHSA sports schedule (Source: IHSA)

To learn about the start date for all IHSA sports you can visit IHSA.org

