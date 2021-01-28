IHSA releases sports schedule

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The IHSA has announced its plan for all sports this spring.
Basketball practice will begin immediately with games beginning after seven practices.
Football can begin on March 3rd with the first games being played March 19th.
There will be no state tournament for either Football or Basketball.
Many other sports can begin in March including Boys soccer as well as volleyball.
To learn about the start date for all IHSA sports you can visit IHSA.org
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.