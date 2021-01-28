Gov. Beshear to discuss Ky. moving to Phase 1C at 3pm COVID-19 briefing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 28.
He is expected to have more information on when the Commonwealth will move to Phase 1C.
It covers anyone 60 and older, anyone age 16 or older who are high risk and essential workers.
On Wednesday, the governor said the state’s positivity rate declined again.
Kentucky cases
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Governor Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases - 2,424
- New deaths - 47
- Positivity rate - 9.35 percent
- Total deaths - 3,542
- Currently hospitalized - 1,597
- Currently in ICU - 387
- Currently on ventilator - 225
