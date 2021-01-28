First Alert Thursday Outlook

We’re getting a couple of cool but mainly clear days to round out the work week, before another wet system brings rain by Saturday. Highs this afternoon will range from about 35 to 40, but with mainly sunny skies and not too much wind. Tonight will be cold and quiet, with lows in the upper teens to mid 20s. Some frost and fog is likely overnight thanks to the cold ground and lots of moisture…but tomorrow should bring slightly ‘warmer’ temps, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s.
Another fairly strong upper system looks to spread clouds and rain across the region from west to east Saturday into Saturday night. Latest model timing shows the rain moving in during the day on Saturday, and moving out by Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts look to be in the one inch range…so a good (unneeded) soaking but probably no flood issues. Breezy and chilly weather returns behind this system for Sunday and Monday.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.