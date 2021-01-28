First Alert Thursday Outlook

We’re getting a couple of cool but mainly clear days to round out the work week, before another wet system brings rain by Saturday. Highs this afternoon will range from about 35 to 40, but with mainly sunny skies and not too much wind. Tonight will be cold and quiet, with lows in the upper teens to mid 20s. Some frost and fog is likely overnight thanks to the cold ground and lots of moisture…but tomorrow should bring slightly ‘warmer’ temps, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s.