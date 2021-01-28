First Alert: Frigid temps, watch out for black ice on roads

Going southbound on Interstate 55 on Wednesday, Jan. 27. (Source: Sandy Deering/cNews)
By Amber Ruch | January 28, 2021 at 4:24 AM CST - Updated January 28 at 5:05 AM

(KFVS) - Frigid, subfreezing temperatures take over this morning with a few isolated areas in our northern counties that could be in the teens.

Any water/slushy mix on roads from yesterday could have refrozen overnight, so beware of black ice and drive with caution.

Click here to check school closings.

Lisa Michaels said it will be a cold day with temperatures in the mid-30s near Mount Vernon, Ill. to the upper 30s near Union City, Tenn. It’s all below average for this time of year; however, it will be very sunny today, which will help melt some snow.

Friday will be dry, but the weekend is a different story with more rain on the way Saturday and a few showers Sunday.

If there is enough moisture left later on Sunday into Monday, there may be a light snow shower/flurries but nothing like what we had yesterday.

A rollercoaster of temps will continue into our next seven days.

