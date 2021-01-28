First Alert: Frigid temps, watch out for black ice on roads

(KFVS) - Frigid, subfreezing temperatures take over this morning with a few isolated areas in our northern counties that could be in the teens.
Any water/slushy mix on roads from yesterday could have refrozen overnight, so beware of black ice and drive with caution.
Lisa Michaels said it will be a cold day with temperatures in the mid-30s near Mount Vernon, Ill. to the upper 30s near Union City, Tenn. It’s all below average for this time of year; however, it will be very sunny today, which will help melt some snow.
Friday will be dry, but the weekend is a different story with more rain on the way Saturday and a few showers Sunday.
If there is enough moisture left later on Sunday into Monday, there may be a light snow shower/flurries but nothing like what we had yesterday.
A rollercoaster of temps will continue into our next seven days.
