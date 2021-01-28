Carbondale restaurant will not have to pay fine for violating indoor dining ordinance

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois restaurant will not have to pay a fine for violating the city’s ordinance on indoor dining.
We talked to Marilynn Martin, the owner of Mary Lou’s Grill in Carbondale, on Thursday morning, and she said the ticket is still open, meaning if she violates future restrictions, she could again be subject to a daily fine of up to $750.
In early January, the restaurant and five others in Carbondale were ticketed for allowing indoor dining during pandemic restrictions.
A few days later, Governor JB Pritzker eased the restrictions, allowing up to 25 percent capacity.
For now, Marilynn Martin said business is slowly returning, and she is thankful to many of her loyal customers for keeping the restaurant running.
