Cape Girardeau, Scott Counties lead Mo. in percentage of population getting COVID-19 vaccine

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two southeast Missouri counties are leading the state in the percentage of the population getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Cape Girardeau County and Scott County are currently leading the state, according to the City of Cape Girardeau.
Community vaccinators include:
- Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center - Click here
- SoutheastHEALTH - Click here
- Broadway Pharmacy - Click here
- Saint Francis Healthcare System
If you haven’t, the city said you can get on the vaccination availability notification list at the links above or check out the Missouri vaccination dashboard here.
