Cape Girardeau, Scott Counties lead Mo. in percentage of population getting COVID-19 vaccine
By Amber Ruch | January 28, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST - Updated January 28 at 10:01 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two southeast Missouri counties are leading the state in the percentage of the population getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cape Girardeau County and Scott County are currently leading the state, according to the City of Cape Girardeau.

Community vaccinators include:

If you haven’t, the city said you can get on the vaccination availability notification list at the links above or check out the Missouri vaccination dashboard here.

