Calloway Co. deputy crashes sheriff’s office vehicle while avoiding deer in road

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A deputy was injured after crashing a sheriff’s office vehicle when he swerved to avoid a deer in the road.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified of the crash around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27 on Highway 641 South near the Midway community.
They said the preliminary investigation showed the deputy was going northbound on Highway 641 in the Dodge Charger when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer in the road. The vehicle left the road, overturned and hit a telephone pole.
The deputy was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Calloway County Emergency Management and Murray Police Department.
