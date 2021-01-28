Black Ice & Subfreezing Temps!

Frigid subfreezing temperatures take over this morning with a few isolated areas in our northern counties that could be in the teens due to thinning clouds. Any water/slushy mix on roads from yesterday could have refrozen overnight and cause black ice on roads this morning so drive with caution. It will be a cold day with temperatures in the mid 30s near Mount Vernon, IL to the upper 30s near Union City, TN-all below average for this time of year. However, it will be very sunny today which will help melt some snow.