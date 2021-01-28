Black Ice & Subfreezing Temps!

Frigid subfreezing temperatures take over this morning with a few isolated areas in our northern counties that could be in the teens due to thinning clouds. Any water/slushy mix on roads from yesterday could have refrozen overnight and cause black ice on roads this morning so drive with caution. It will be a cold day with temperatures in the mid 30s near Mount Vernon, IL to the upper 30s near Union City, TN-all below average for this time of year. However, it will be very sunny today which will help melt some snow.
Friday will be dry ending the week. The weekend is a different story with more rain on the way Saturday and a few showers Sunday. If there is enough moisture left later on Sunday into Monday, there may be a light snow shower/flurries but nothing like what we just had yesterday.
A rollercoaster of temps will continue into our next 7 days….
-Lisa
