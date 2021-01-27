Winter Weather Advisory- Snow Impacts Today

Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s this morning as snow and a few raindrops move in. The biggest impact will be across southeast Missouri during 5-8AM when you may be driving on roads. With snow moving in prior to sunrise and temperatures just below and near freezing, snow will accumulate mainly on grassy/elevated surfaces, but also may cause a few slick spots on roads. This is definitely possible if you are under a heavier band of snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued for most of southeast Missouri through and southern Illinois through 11AM for reduced visibility and slick roads possible. Snow will continue to impact most areas by the mid and late morning hours as it moves further east. Our eastern counties can still see snow/flurries by the afternoon before this system moves out tonight. Accumulation again looks to be mainly on grassy/elevated surfaces but a few roads may be slick especially if you’re under a heavier band. Areas in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri could see 1-2″ with a few areas in Reynolds, Carter, Ripley, Madison county (areas) between 2-3″. Highs by the afternoon will be in the 30s.