The Villas of Holly Brook in Herrin to receive COVID-19 vaccine

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Villas of Holly Brook, Herrin has partnered with Walgreens Pharmacy to distribute and administer the COVID-19 vaccine to its residents and employees.
The vaccine clinic is scheduled to take place on January 30, 2021.
As part of the U.S. Government’s Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, residents and staff members at long-term care communities will have access to the vaccine over the upcoming weeks in the first phase of distribution.
Access to the COVID-19 vaccine will add one more preventative measure to The Villas of Holly Brook’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its residents and employees.
Managed by Meridian Senior Living, LLC, The Villas of Holly Brook, Herrin remains open and is safer than ever for seniors who need or want their services.
“Our partnership with CVS, Walgreens and key pharmacies is a crucial preventative tool to include in our infection control protocols,” says Kacy Kang, President and Chief Operating Officer of Meridian Senior Living. “This is an extension of our ongoing commitment to keep our communities as safe as possible, while reducing the risk of concerns that arise from long intervals of isolation, both with our residents and seniors in the towns and cities in which we operate.”
