Traffic stop leads to 2 arrests in Calloway Co.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Monday, January 25, 2021, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a Deputy stopped a vehicle on North 12th Street in Murray for a traffic violation.
During the traffic stop, a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine was located in the possession of the driver.
Also, during the traffic stop, a passenger in the vehicle was determined to have an active warrant.
Lisa F. Bebber, age 59, of Almo, Kentucky was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, along with various traffic related violations.
Bebber was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Austin G. Bebber, age 21, of Almo, Kentucky was also arrested and charged with Failure to Appear.
He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.