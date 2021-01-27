8 staff members attacked by offenders at Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Mo.

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Correctional Center staff members were severely attacked by offenders on Tuesday evening, January 26.
According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, the offenders were returning to a housing unit at the correctional center around 5:46 p.m. after the evening meal. They said the offenders severely assaulted eight staff members in a coordinated attack that lasted about 10 minutes.
Karen Pojmann, communication director for the Missouri Department of Corrections, said they were able to get the offenders back in their cells, and the facility went on lockdown.
Seven staff members were treated at area hospitals and six were released.
Pojmann said one remained hospitalized for observation due to having a previous medical condition.
The 13 offenders suspected of being involved in the assault have been placed in administrative segregation and will be referred for prosecution.
The DOC is reviewing video to see if more may have been involved.
The facility remains on lockdown.
Corrections Emergency Response Teams responded and, as of Wednesday morning, remain on site.
