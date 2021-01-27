Snow is coming to an end. Very cold tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Scattered snow showers are moving out of the area this evening and colder air is moving in. We will see winds out of the northwest as well causing the wind chill to be around 10 degrees cold than the actual air temperature. Readings will fall through the 20s this evening. Lows by morning will be in the upper teens and lower 20s in most areas with a few protected valleys dropping into the middle teens.