Snow is coming to an end. Very cold tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Scattered snow showers are moving out of the area this evening and colder air is moving in. We will see winds out of the northwest as well causing the wind chill to be around 10 degrees cold than the actual air temperature. Readings will fall through the 20s this evening. Lows by morning will be in the upper teens and lower 20s in most areas with a few protected valleys dropping into the middle teens.
Thursday will be partly sunny and cold. Highs will reach the middle to upper 30s. Clouds will increase tomorrow night ahead of our next storm system. Temperatures will fall into the upper teens and lower 20s ahead of the clouds with slowly warming temperatures by Saturday morning. Right now it looks as though we will just see rain on Saturday as temperatures will warm above freezing.
