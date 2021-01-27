Snow continues to cause slick roads through the afternoon

Snow will continue to push across parts of southern Illinois and western Kentucky this afternoon. Slick spots will be likely as the snow falls. Most areas east of the Mississippi river will see about an inch to 2 inches of snow. By sunset the snow will be east of our area and the cold air will take over. Tonight lows will dip into the teens and 20s. Clouds will slowly decrease through the day on Thursday, but highs won’t make it out of the 30s in most places. Temperatures start to warm a little by Friday where we see seasonable temps in the 40s. More rain expected on Saturday and Saturday night.