S7HD reports 1 new COVID-19 related death, 42 new cases

S7HD 1/27/2021 (Source: S7HD)
By Ashley Smith | January 27, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST - Updated January 27 at 5:32 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting one new COVID-19 related death in Hardin County and 42 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Alexander County has one new case, Hardin County has two new cases, Johnson County has eight new cases, Massac County has 17 new cases, Pope County has one new case, Pulaski County has four new cases, and Union County has nine new cases.

Out of the 5,995 total cases, 444 are currently active.

A total of 79 people have died in the region.

