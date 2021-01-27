Perry County Mo. District 32 bus involved in accident

Snowy road, generic (Source: Unsplash)
By Ashley Smith | January 27, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST - Updated January 27 at 3:44 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Perry County Mo. District 32 bus was involved in an accident with a pickup truck on January 27, around 12:30 p.m.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Dallas Thompson, the incident took place on U.S. 51 South of Perry County Road near Perryville.

Emergency services checked out the children and determined that no one needed to be taken to a hospital.

Posted by Perry County School District 32 on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Students were taken back to campus on a different bus, where they were evaluated by school nurses and reunited with their parents.

The driver was evaluated by medical staff at Perryville Family Care Clinic West, per district policy.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is investigating the accident.

“Our students were very brave throughout the incident and were so happy to be reunited with their parents, I am grateful for the quick actions of our driver and the district’s emergency response team; they made sure that our kiddos made it home safely tonight.”
Assistant Superintendent Jeanie White

