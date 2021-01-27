Perry County Mo. District 32 bus involved in accident

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Perry County Mo. District 32 bus was involved in an accident with a pickup truck on January 27, around 12:30 p.m.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Dallas Thompson, the incident took place on U.S. 51 South of Perry County Road near Perryville.
Emergency services checked out the children and determined that no one needed to be taken to a hospital.
Students were taken back to campus on a different bus, where they were evaluated by school nurses and reunited with their parents.
The driver was evaluated by medical staff at Perryville Family Care Clinic West, per district policy.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is investigating the accident.
