Jackson Co. reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, January 27.
The individuals are as follows:
• Female – one preteen, one teen, one in her twenties, and one in her sixties
• Male – one preteen, four teens, two in their twenties, one in his forties, and two in their seventies.
To date, 172 active cases are being managed.
To date, there have been 4,386 cases in the county, including 66 related deaths.
Eighteen individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 4,148 individuals.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.