In-person Boy Scout meeting resume

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Local boy scouts can now meet in person for meetings and activities after the approval of health care scout volunteers with the Greater St. Louis Boy Scouts.
“The actual program will be easier to do because some stuff you just can’t do online,” said George Dean.
George Dean is a part of the Greater St. Louis Boy Scouts, along with Dulina Dias and Jacob Homer.
Dias and Homer said going online was disappointing.
“I’m really relived because it’s been almost year since scouting got shut down,” said Homer.
“Boy Scouts is a time to interact with people and learn new things by doing new things but due to the pandemic we’re very limited in what we can do,” said Dias.
They are all ready to get back to the hands-on activities they enjoy, like camping.
“It’s just fun, it’s cool to spend a night or two in a tent,” said Dean.
“This I’ve earned from being a den chief by helping younger scouts,” said Dias.
“To keep safety and health of our members is the number one priority,” said Joe Sadewasser.
Joe Sadewasser is the incoming scout executive of Greater St. Louis.
And told Channel 12, during times like these face-to-face interaction is necessary.
“To provide kids with that sense of normalcy, that sense of comradery, character development and teamwork,” said Sadewasser.
Sadewasser said masks, and social distancing will be mandatory along with other CDC recommendations.
