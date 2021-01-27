Ill. reports 3,751 new COVID-19 cases, 81 additional deaths

SPRINGFEILD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,751 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 81 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,112,181 cases, including 18,964 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
To date, 15,633,443 tests have been conducted.
As of Tuesday night, 2,931 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Of those, 591 patients were in the ICU and 300 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.