Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 2 more COVID-19 cases
By Jessica Ladd | January 26, 2021 at 8:34 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 8:34 PM

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, January 26.

1 female child

1 female in their 50s

There have been 714 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.

  • 17 people who were a positive lab-confirmed case passed away.
  • 680 people have recovered.
  • 16 people are currently isolating at home.
  • 1 person currently hospitalized

Hamilton County Health Department continues to investigate each case ensuring the isolation of the positive patient.

