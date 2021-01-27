Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 2 more COVID-19 cases

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, January 26.
1 female child
1 female in their 50s
There have been 714 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.
- 17 people who were a positive lab-confirmed case passed away.
- 680 people have recovered.
- 16 people are currently isolating at home.
- 1 person currently hospitalized
Hamilton County Health Department continues to investigate each case ensuring the isolation of the positive patient.
