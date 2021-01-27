First Alert: Tracking snow

(KFVS) - With snow moving in before sunrise and temperatures just below and near freezing, snow will accumulate mainly on grassy/elevated surfaces but may also cause a few slick spots on roads.
A winter weather advisory was issued for most of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois through 11 a.m. for reduced visibility and possible slick roads.
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s this morning as snow and a few raindrops move in.
Lisa Michaels says snow will continue to impact most areas by mid and late morning hours as it moves farther east.
Our eastern counties can still see snow or flurries by the afternoon before this system moves out tonight.
Accumulation again looks to be mainly on grassy/elevated surfaces, but a few roads may be slick, especially if you’re under a heavier band.
Areas in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri could see 1-2 inches with a few areas in Reynolds, Carter, Ripley and Madison Counties getting between 2-3 inches.
Highs by afternoon will be in the 30s.
Breezy, northerly winds will pick up this afternoon and evening with gusts between 20-25 miles per hour.
If there is still snow on the ground, this will put temperatures in the teens by Thursday morning, in addition to the low 20s.
It will be a bitterly cold, but sunny Thursday with temperatures holding in the 30s through the afternoon.
