FBI trying to identify woman in connection to a child sexual exploitation investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman in connection to a child sexual exploitation investigation.
The FBI said the woman may have critical information on the identity of a child victim.
They said the video of the unidentified woman, called Jane Doe 43, shows her with a child. It was first seen, and likely created, in October 2019.
Jane Doe 43 is described as having dark hair and between the ages of 20 and 30 years old.
According to the FBI, she is heard speaking English in the video.
You can find more information on the case here.
Anyone with information can submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).
