Egyptian Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 related death, 20 new cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department is reporting one Saline County resident who has died due to COVID-19 and 20 new cases of the virus.
10 or the cases are in Saline County, one case is in Gallatin County, and nine are in White County.
Saline County has had a total of 2,263 lab confirmed positives, with 41 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,532 lab-confirmed positives, with 24 deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 445 lab-confirmed positives, with three deaths.
