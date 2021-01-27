2 bills approved by House support to foster and adoptive parents

“If you’ve been a foster parent, or know someone serving as a foster parent, you know that the reality of a foster parent is you get babies dropped at your doorstep, and you need a baby bed, and you need a nursery, and you need diapers. And sometimes as a foster parent, you know what it means to need to immediately find a bigger car so that everybody can safely have a seat on the way to school or on the way to the doctor’s appointment,” said Kelly, R-Mountain Grove, who noted Missouri currently has 13,808 children in the foster care system.