Assault investigation leads to 3 felony arrests

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at approximately 9:45 a.m., Deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office responded to 121 South in New Concord for a report of an assault.
Upon their arrival, they located and spoke with the victim, who reported being assaulted with a weapon immediately prior to calling 911.
During the investigation, a Deputy obtained statements and other evidence related to the assault.
At approximately 3:15 p.m., an arrest warrant was issued for Dennis Payton related to the investigation.
Shortly thereafter, Deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office went to a residence on Newman Drive in New Concord in attempt to locate Dennis Payton.
Upon their arrival, Deputies located Payton behind the residence, along with numerous other people on the property.
Deborah Duncan was in a vehicle at the residence and was recognized as having numerous active arrest warrants.
Also located behind the residence was Rickey Carter.
Both Duncan and Carter were found to be in possession of numerous drugs to include methamphetamine, various prescription medications and marijuana.
Dennis R. Payton, age 53, of New Concord, Kentucky was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Assault, 3rd Degree Terroristic Threatening, and Menacing.
Payton was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Deborah A. Duncan, age 50, of Murray, Kentucky was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Illegal Possession of a Legend Drug related to the drugs she had in her possession at the time of her arrest.
She was also charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking Over $500 and Theft of a Controlled Substance Under $10,000 regarding an ongoing investigation by Calloway County Sheriff’s Office which began in October of last year.
She was also charged with three counts of Failure to Appear related to the active arrest warrants.
Duncan was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Rickey R. Carter, age 52, of Woodriver, Illinois, was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), 2nd Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Carter was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
